Last Updated: Thursday, April 05, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Two people have been killed in two separate accidents in Orange and Volusia counties.
- Man killed in Orange County Thursday morning
- Woman struck dead in Volusia Wednesday night
Orlando Police Department said a pedestrian was hit and killed around 2:30 a.m., Thursday, on South Semoran Boulevard at Hazeltine National Drive.
Police say a vehicle struck a man and he died at the scene. The man was crossing the intersection when he was struck by a northbound white sedan. The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
And in Volusia County, a woman was killed after a vehicle crashed into her along State Road 415 and Railroad Avenue before 9 p.m., Wednesday.
Investigators say 43-year-old Ruben Rodriguez of Deltona was driving the car that killed 51-year-old Sanford resident Oneda Redd.
Latest news: Orange and Volusia counties
- 2 pedestrians hit, killed in 2 different counties
- Central Florida students walk out against school violence
- VIDEO: How to bear-proof a trash can for about $5
- Seeing smoke? Authorized burns in several counties
- Days after school shooting, copycat threats to Central Florida schools lead to arrests
- SCHOOL SHOOTING: School districts try to reassure parents
- 'Ale Trail' aims to put Orlando area on national craft beer map
- National Pizza Day: Where to find pizza deals
- Cops: Boy thrown from scooter after crash with girl on dirt bike