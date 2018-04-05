2 pedestrians hit, killed in 2 different counties

Two people have been killed in two separate accidents in Orange and Volusia counties.

Man killed in Orange County Thursday morning

Woman struck dead in Volusia Wednesday night

Orlando Police Department said a pedestrian was hit and killed around 2:30 a.m., Thursday, on South Semoran Boulevard at Hazeltine National Drive.

Police say a vehicle struck a man and he died at the scene. The man was crossing the intersection when he was struck by a northbound white sedan. The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

And in Volusia County, a woman was killed after a vehicle crashed into her along State Road 415 and Railroad Avenue before 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators say 43-year-old Ruben Rodriguez of Deltona was driving the car that killed 51-year-old Sanford resident Oneda Redd.