2 pedestrians hit, killed in 2 different counties

By Spectrum News Staff,
Last Updated: Thursday, April 05, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT

Two people have been killed in two separate accidents in Orange and Volusia counties.

Orlando Police Department said a pedestrian was hit and killed around 2:30 a.m., Thursday, on South Semoran Boulevard at Hazeltine National Drive.

Police say a vehicle struck a man and he died at the scene. The man was crossing the intersection when he was struck by a northbound white sedan. The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

And in Volusia County, a woman was killed after a vehicle crashed into her along State Road 415 and Railroad Avenue before 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators say 43-year-old Ruben Rodriguez of Deltona was driving the car that killed 51-year-old Sanford resident Oneda Redd.
