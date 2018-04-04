Reward offered in Orlando-area Walgreens armed robbery

A Walgreens near the Florida Mall was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday, and deputies are trying to determine whether the crime is related to robberies across the county.

Armed robbery at Walgreens near Florida Mall Wednesday morning

Suspect struck an employee, fired shots, demanded cash

Officials trying to figure out if it's connected to other robberies

The incident happened at the Walgreens on Sand Lake Road near Orange Blossom Trail at about 8:25 a.m.

A male suspect walked into the store, struck a Walgreens employee in the head with a handgun and demanded cash, according to deputies. They say he also fired several rounds inside the store before taking cash. He left in a stolen Ford Fusion that authorities say was taken in an armed carjacking.

The man is described as about 6 feet tall and in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a salmon-colored shirt, a gray-and-orange plaid hooded sweatshirt and green- or gray-colored loose pants and red sneakers.



The details of the crime are similar to other business robberies in the past week in the Orlando and Winter Garden areas, but Orange County deputies haven't determined yet whether this case is connected to the others.

Over the weekend, someone went on a crime spree through Orlando and Winter Garden, including armed robbery and carjacking. They targeted Dunkin' Donuts and CVS businesses, while also trying to rob and carjack people at other businesses, including a 7-Eleven and another Walgreens location.

If you know anything about any of these incidents, you are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Armed and Dangerous! Please share this Crimeline bulletin. Up to $1,000 reward for man behind carjackings and commercial robberies. @OrlandoPolice pic.twitter.com/jUCD6wbvLv — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 5, 2018