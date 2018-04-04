Pulse owner Barbara Poma talks Salman trial and the future

Work on a temporary memorial at Pulse nightclub is expected to be completed just weeks before the second anniversary of a deadly attack that killed 49 people.

Barbara Poma, owner of Pulse nightclub and Executive Director of OnePulse Foundation, said it will likely be at least a year before final designs are produced for a permanent memorial.

It is a place many stop by to share words of encouragement on the walls, around a place now known for tragedy.



“It’s inspiring, it’s comforting,” Poma said. “It’s just amazing to see 21 months later, they’re still coming and (know) how much Pulse affected people all over our country.”

For many, 21 months ago feels like yesterday.

Poma admits one of the hardest days since the shooting was just last week, when a federal jury found the gunman’s widow Noor Salman not guilty on charges of supporting her husband’s attack.



“It was an extremely emotional day, probably emotional few days. (It) took me a few days to recover from it,” Poma said. “Even though I thought I was prepared, maybe I wasn’t.”



Poma said she disagrees with the jury’s verdict but respects it. The jury foreman told Spectrum News 13 that their decision was based on the letter of the law and the instructions of the court.



Poma said she went to the trial to learn about details not previously released, hoping it would give her more insight about what really happened when a gunman attacked the nightclub.



Like the deaths of the 49 people killed June 12, 2016, the verdict cannot be changed.



With the verdict now rendered, Poma said she hopes it will help return focus to Pulse, its impact, and the future.

“It may have been a bit of a setback, but two steps back, one step forward,” Poma said. “All we can do is continue through this journey and accept that life is forever going to be different, and learn to function in this new, different life.”



The new, different life will mean a Pulse memorial focused on remembrance and hope, instead of a weekend gathering place.



The spirit, Poma said, will be a focus of the new permanent memorial when developed.

“I want everyone to know what happened there, I want them to know what Pulse was before, it was a place to be free who you were,” Poma said. “Nothing mattered there, it just mattered that you felt comfortable and Pulse was that place.

She also added, “I want the memorial to reflect that, to reflect what it was and … what it still is. It will always be a welcoming place. Everyone will always be welcome there, but to know that they also lost, their lives being who they were, is something people should never forget.”