Plane crashes near Daytona Beach International Airport, killing 2

Last Updated: Wednesday, April 04, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
A small plane crashed just after takeoff Wednesday morning from Daytona Beach International Airport, killing two people.
The Piper PA-28 plane went down at Tomoka Farms Road and Bellevue Avenue, confirmed Volusia County Sheriff's deputies, who were called out just before 11 a.m.
Daytona International Speedway and Interstate 95 are nearby.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a wing fell off the plane, and no distress call was made.
Chitwood said two people were killed in the crash. Their identities have not been released.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University said it is one of the school's Piper planes.
Investigators surrounding the plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.
