Palm Bay Police search for attempted burglary suspect who ran across I-95

Palm Bay Police were on a manhunt for an attempted burglary suspect, 33-year-old Aaron Pagoria, after an officer spotted him outside a residence acting suspicious on Hawser St. and Pendleton Ave.

Palm Bay PD searches for attempted burglary suspect

Suspect allegedly ran across I95 to escape cops

Authorities confirmed with the homeowner that he didn’t belong there.

After the suspect fled the scene, Police received reports that the 5-foot-3 shirtless suspect ran across Interstate 95 to get away from the cops.

According to Sergeant Cliff Graves from the Palm Bay Police Department, the suspect is known by police because of the previous arrest that were drug-related.

“One of our officers interrupted in what we believe was an attempted burglary, he fled and we set up a parameter,” said Sergeant Graves.

Pagoria has prior arrests for possession and use of drug paraphernalia. According to Palm Bay Police records, Pagoria is wanted for possession of heroin and resisting an officer without violence.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department.