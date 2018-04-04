Nelson to host gun violence, school safety roundtable

School safety talks heat up again on Wednesday in Orlando, as U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson will meet with teachers and students as well as school administrators to address the latest efforts in Congress to curb gun violence.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, teachers will be joined by other lawmakers

Talks will focus on curbing gun violence, keeping students safe

Roundtable to held at 2 p.m. at Lynx offices

The Democratic senator will have a lot to talk about at the Lynx offices, with school safety a main topic.

Recently, Nelson pushed for a measure to address school safety and gun violence. It was a part of a spending bill President Donald Trump signed into law in the last couple of weeks.

And Nelson is not alone in his efforts to keep students safe in school and also curb gun violence. U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch is also working on universal background checks and a ban on assault rifles.

"Universal background checks is supported by almost everyone in America including the overwhelming majority of members of the National Rifle Association," the Democrat said. "There is no reason that we shouldn't pass that now. Banning weapons of war, banning high capacity magazines are steps that should be taken. Now."

Nelson also joined Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio recently to introduce a bipartisan "red-flag" bill in Congress.

It would encourage states to pass legislation that allows law enforcement to take guns from people they consider potential threats. Florida already passed a red-flag law.

Wednesday's roundtable is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.