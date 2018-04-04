Last Updated: Wednesday, April 04, 2018, 4:13 PM EDT
The Trump administration says it is working with governors to “immediately” deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.
- Trump says he wants 'big, beautiful wall' along Mexico border
- Trump administration: We're working with border governors
- White House wants to 'immediately' deploy National Guard troops
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon will work closely with governors in affected states.
She says that deployment will be done as expeditiously as possible and that Guard troops could begin heading to the border as soon as Wednesday night.
President Donald Trump announced his plan to send the military to the border during a meeting with Baltic leaders Tuesday.
Trump has been frustrated by Congress’ refusal to fund building a "big, beautiful wall" along the length of the U.S. border as well as an increase in illegal border crossings. He has been frustrated by the lack of progress on fulfilling the signature promise of his campaign.
latest news: national
- White House, border governors working to 'immediately' deploy Guard
- Judge gives preliminary OK to $3.5M settlement of IRS case
- Lawyer: Guantanamo Bay detainee has right to make, show art
- Facebook: Millions more people exposed in privacy scandal than we thought
- Iowa advances immigration bill banning 'sanctuary cities'
- The Latest: Trump tweets condolences in Marine chopper crash
- Police: Shooter told family she 'hated' YouTube
- Houston approves new post-Harvey flood construction rule
- Officials: Man had meth packaged as Mexican candy in vehicle