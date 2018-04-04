White House, border governors working to 'immediately' deploy Guard

The Trump administration says it is working with governors to “immediately” deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump says he wants 'big, beautiful wall' along Mexico border

Trump administration: We're working with border governors

White House wants to 'immediately' deploy National Guard troops

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon will work closely with governors in affected states.

She says that deployment will be done as expeditiously as possible and that Guard troops could begin heading to the border as soon as Wednesday night.

President Donald Trump announced his plan to send the military to the border during a meeting with Baltic leaders Tuesday.

Trump has been frustrated by Congress’ refusal to fund building a "big, beautiful wall" along the length of the U.S. border as well as an increase in illegal border crossings. He has been frustrated by the lack of progress on fulfilling the signature promise of his campaign.