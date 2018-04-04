A Mount Dora Police Officer was honored Tuesday for helping save a woman’s life after a car crash.

Mount Dora Police officer honored for saving woman's life

Officer Rice saved Dawn Dyer from car crash on Christmas Day 2017

Officer recognized with proclamation by Mayor Nick Girone

Officer Andrew Rice and Dawn Dyer, the woman he helped save on Christmas Day, reunited at City Hall Tuesday night. It was the first time the two had seen other since the crash.

It was a tense moment on Christmas Day 2017 as Dawn Dyer was driving at the intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Morningside Drive.

"I remember by Morningside (Drive) getting in the middle lane to get over. After that, I don't remember anything," Dyer said.

Dyer crashed her car into a tree and was unresponsive.

Moments later, officers arrived on scene including Andrew Rice. His body cam captured his heroic actions.

"I went back to my training, 'OK, let’s put the AED on her,'" Rice said.

After two rounds of CPR and AED shock, Dyer appeared to start breathing on her own.

Officers determined the crash was a result of a cardiac incident. She was then airflifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"Afterwards it hit me on the drive home -- I got teary eyed. I saved someone's life," Rice said.

"If it wasn't for him and whoever helped him ... I wouldn't be here today," Dyer said.

Officer Rice was recognized with a proclamation by Mayor Nick Girone. He also was given an award from Cardiac Science.