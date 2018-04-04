Fire crews battling brush fire in Palm Bay

Crews are battling a brush fire in Palm Bay that is moving fast and is near homes.

The fire is in the area of Agnes Avenue and Deerfield Street, near Babcock Road.

The fire is up to about five to 10 acres and is kicking up a lot of smoke and ash, according to our crew out near the fire.

Firefighters are working to plow lines and get it under control. Nearby, neighbors have been seen on their roofs, wetting them down as a deterrent against flying embers.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.