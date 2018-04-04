Disney: ‘Solo’ added to Star Wars: Galactic Nights event

When Star Wars: Galactic Nights takes over Disney’s Hollywood Studios in May, it will feature elements from the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' content to be included

Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca) will make special appearance

Star Wars: Galactic Nights is May 27, 7 p.m. to midnight

Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca in “Solo,” will make a special appearance, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog. Scenes from the film will also be included in the Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular fireworks show and the Star Wars: A Galaxy Far, Far Away stage show.

The event will also feature exclusive Star Wars merchandise and food items, including a glowing Millennium Falcon cupcake.

Other highlights include photo ops and encounters with Star Wars characters.

Star Wars: Galactic Nights runs from 7 p.m. to midnight May 27. A special ticket is required.

“Solo,” which tells the story of a young Han Solo was directed by Ron Howard. It stars Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Thandie Newton and Warwick Davis.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” hits theaters May 25.

