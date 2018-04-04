Disney files permits for possible Star Wars hotel site

Disney recently filed permits for work near Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney files permits for work near Disney's Hollywood Studios

Project H may be for its new Star Wars hotel

The resort will connect to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

The permits, labeled “Project H,” show plans for a nearly 10-acre plot near the site of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

One of the Project H permits calls for wetland borings while the other is for work described as “clearing and temporary fill stockpiling.”

No details were provided as to what Disney plans to build at the site. However, given the proximity of the area to the upcoming Star War-themed land, it’s a potential location for the new Star Wars hotel.



Permits recently filed by Disney reveal construction plans for land near Disney's Hollywood Studios. (Photo: SFWMD)

The luxury resort was announced at the D23 Expo last summer. And in February, Disney revealed that the hotel will “seamlessly connect” to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, creating a fully immersive experience.

Here’s what we know about the luxury resort:

Upon arrival, guests will board a starship with characters and stories. Once at the resort, guests will become “active citizens of the galaxy” and dress in themed attire.

Every window at the resort will have a “view into space.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is slated to open in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

An opening date for the new resort has not been announced.

CHECK OUT ATTRACTIONS INSIDER: Your all-in-one source for news, pictures and video from Florida’s theme parks. Just go to our Attractions Insider page. Sign up to get breaking theme park news alerts and subscribe to our newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, delivered to your inbox or mobile phone.