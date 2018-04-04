Weather forecast: Wednesday to see chance of scattered showers

It's going to be a few degrees shy of 90 in Central Florida on Wednesday, but there might be a slim chance of showers near the end.



Temperatures will climb back to the mid- to upper 80s on Wednesday in advance of an approaching cold front. As this system draws near, clouds will gradually increase leading to a band of scattered showers late in the day.

The front will be weakening so moisture and coverage of rain will be limited. Clouds will gradually dissipate behind the front overnight leading to more sunshine on Thursday.

This will likely be the coolest day out of the next week, as a slight drop in temperatures will occur with its passage.

Highs on Thursday will run in the upper 70s to near 80. Friday will be quiet to before moisture returns over the weekend, leading to some showers around both days. Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the mid-80s.

The pattern looks unsettled into the start of next week with another cold front here by Tuesday.



Boating conditions will start to deteriorate Wednesday with light south to southwest winds around 5 to 10 knots. The water will become choppier on Thursday following a cold front when northeast winds take over.

Wednesday, seas offshore will stay in the range of 2 to 3 feet. In the surf zone, waves will be considered poor to fair with a small east-southeast swell.

Swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard because of a moderate risk of rip currents.



