Orlando Police: Armed carjacker struck again

Orlando Police think a man who carjacked a woman at an East Colonial Drive shopping center Wednesday morning is the same man who committed a carjacking, armed robbery and shooting over the weekend.

Woman carjacked Wednesday at Petco on East Colonial Drive

Police think carjacker is connected to weekend crime spree

The woman was carjacked sometime around 7 a.m. in the parking lot of the Petco at 2410 E. Colonial Drive.

Based on the man's description and details of the crime, investigators think the man is the same one wanted in a series of crimes committed late Saturday night into Sunday in Orlando and Winter Garden.

During the weekend crime spree, a Dunkin' Donuts was robbed late Saturday night by an armed man. Then, on Sunday night, a man was shot by a man who tried to rob him at a West Colonial Drive SunTrust ATM. Shortly after, the gunman carjacked a woman at nearby Walgreens.

The Orlando and Winter Garden police departments are both looking for the armed man. If you have any information, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.