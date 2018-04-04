Bunnell crews battle brush fire in Daytona Beach

Bunnell District Wildland Firefighters are working a brush fire in Daytona Beach that started Wednesday evening.

The fire, which started near Bill France Blvd. and Mason Ave., is now six-acres large and is 50 percent contained. No homes are in danger.

According to officials, crews are conducting burnout operations that are soon to be completed, as of about 9:30 p.m. They said the operations are critical in wildfire management.

