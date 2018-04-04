Bunnell District Wildland Firefighters are working a brush fire in Daytona Beach that started Wednesday evening.
The fire, which started near Bill France Blvd. and Mason Ave., is now six-acres large and is 50 percent contained. No homes are in danger.
According to officials, crews are conducting burnout operations that are soon to be completed, as of about 9:30 p.m. They said the operations are critical in wildfire management.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
latest news: brush fires
- Bunnell crews battle brush fire in Daytona Beach
- Fire crews contain brush fire in Palm Bay
- Brush fire near River Ranch burns 200 acres
- I-95 reopens after brush fires close 10 miles in Volusia overnight
- Brush fire shuts down I-95 near New Smyrna Beach
- Orange County burn ban expires, says fire rescue
- Palm Bay crews stop 2 brush fires
- Crews battle large brush fire in Polk County
- Polk among several counties in 'extreme' wildfire risk