Apparent domestic dispute in Orlando leaves pregnant woman shot, gunman dead

A pregnant woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times, while the suspected gunman was found dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Altercation leads to pregnant woman shot, gunman dead

Man, woman were couple, deputies say

Witnesses say man beat woman, later shot her

Gunman dead from apparent self-inflicted wound

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man and pregnant woman were a couple.

This incident, which happened on Fruitwood Court and Willowood Street, started as an altercation outside a home.

Neighbors reportedly called 911 just before 6 p.m. saying a man was violently beating a woman, even using a fire extinguisher to hit her at times.

Shortly after that, Orange County deputies received more calls about shots being fired.

When deputies got on scene, they called in a contact team to go into the residence. As they were getting their shields up to go in, they heard a single gunshot.

“Deputies were just about to enter the house, after that single gunshot, when a female began crawling out of the front door. A female that had been apparently shot multiple times. We assisted her, we had to get a tarp, she could not crawl out because she had been shot multiple times,” said Jeff Williamson of Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was taken to the hospital. The man was found fatally shot from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies say there is history at this house, saying they were at the home earlier Wednesday for a domestic violence type call and also last week.

The woman remains in critical condition. There is no word though on the condition of the unborn child.