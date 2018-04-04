Extra on Getting There: Apopka's plans to control growth

Jennifer Javorowsky, one of the co-owners of Aunt Gingibread’s Bakery in downtown Apopka, has seen her fair share of changes in the city.

"I feel like our borders are expanding because you see more housing out,” the third-generation Apopkan said. “We definitely have higher traffic. We definitely see more people coming to Apopka that are from other areas."

She runs her own store at the heart of one of Apopka's busiest intersections: South Park Avenue and West Orange Blossom Trail. Javorowsky says the growth here is evident.

"(U.S.) 441, which is right here, is always busy, and it seems to have gotten a lot more traffic lately, which works great for us being where we are at," Javorowsky said.

Apopka's population of 51,000 residents has doubled since the year 2000. Some of the reasons are tied to Orlando's growth, with the opening of key roads like:

State Road 429, a road that helps connect, on average, 121,000 vehicles per day, from west Orange County and Osceola County to Apopka.

State Road 414, an east-west toll road that averages 35,000 vehicles per day and helps connect Apopka to the Maitland area while relieving that same traffic from local roads

The first two sections of the Wekiva Parkway, which already averages 11,000 vehicles per day on the first section, 5,000 more than originally expected. The Central Florida Expressway’s second section just opened this past weekend, expecting to bring an onslaught of visitors and guests.

Apopka Mayor-elect Bryan Nelson said he wants to first improve the arterial roads that connect to the larger ones within the city, with better street lights and sidewalks, making it safer and easier to drive and to walk or bike.

Also high on his to-do list is to improve the busy interchange of State Road 436 and U.S. 441, which he said should get a new traffic signal with new movements. That project could be approved in the next few months.

As for Javorowsky, she doesn't mind the growth she’s seeing.

"I'm hoping it will be rapid. I definitely want to see some growth in Apopka. Definitely in our city center, the core of the city. I think that if we're not ready, then we're working to be ready."