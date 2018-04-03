West Melbourne deputy mayor resigns post amid fraud charges

The deputy mayor for West Melbourne has resigned his post amid allegations of defrauding a charity, but will remain on the city council.
John Tice was arrested last week, accused of diverting $7,000 meant for the Honor America/Liberty Bell Museum for his personal use.
Tice, who has served on the West Melbourne City Council since 2014, is accused of using the money for Miami Dolphins tickets, sports memorabilia and paying personal debt.
The money came from a roofing company that made the donation after doing work for the museum.
State Rep. Randy Fine, whose district includes West Melbourne, asked Gov. Scott to remove Tice from office, but that hasn't happened yet.
While Tice will remain on the city council, he will not be at Tuesday night's meeting, blaming his absence on a medical procedure.
