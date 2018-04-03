Undercover Brevard deputies make arrests in Indian Harbour Beach drug raid

A Brevard man is in jail after Tuesday morning drug raid at his beachside home.

BCSO deputies raid beachside home for drugs

Deputies found cocaine, heroin, marijuana

2 arrests made; both in Brevard County Jail

Undercover deputies raided the Ashley Avenue house just after 8:30 a.m.

Inside they found large amounts of cocaine, heroin and marijuana. They arrested 35-year-old Blake Malone.

Neighbors tell Spectrum News 13 they had been pleading with law enforcement to do something about all the foot and vehicle traffic in and out of the home.

“It's a small community, and we've been watching the behavior for the longest time now. And the past couple of weeks they've become very sloppy,” said Aggi Hall.

Officers also arrested 18-year-old Lauren Hamilton and charged her with heroin possession.

Hamilton and Malone are being held in the Brevard County Jail.