UCF student who called mass shooters heroes can get guns back

The University of Central Florida student who allegedly wrote online comments praising mass shooters can now purchase weapons again.

On Monday, Circuit Judge Bob LeBlanc lifted a temporary ban, keeping 21-year-old Christian Velasquez from owning any weapons or ammunition.

Velasquez was the first person the Orlando Police Department used a "risk protection order" on after police say he told them if he was going to carry out a mass shooting.

UCF police began investigating Velasquez back in February after they got complaints that someone was posting shooting threats on social media. Police say Velasquez called Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock and Parkland school shooter Nikolaus Cruz heroes.

He allegedly said he would shoot up Odyssey Middle School and Lake Nona High School.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says before the new law, police would not even have been able to temporarily take the student's guns away.

"Really, there was no mechanism in place to prevent that person from accessing firearms. With a new order, this will prevent them from accessing firearms and if they do, you will have additional criminal charges to put on that person when they do violate the order," Mina said.

And while the court did grant the temporary order at first, the law requires a hearing be held and a judge to determine what happens next.

That hearing happened last week and now LeBlanc ruled to return the guns.