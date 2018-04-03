Osceola teachers express concern over increasing insurance premiums

Osceola County School Board has offered teachers an average 2 percent salary increase for next school year, but they are also contemplating increasing insurance premiums, which is upsetting some teachers.

Ruth Nelson is not only an Osceola County teacher, but she’s also a single mom and a two-time cancer survivor. On top of teaching, she has a second part-time job to help her make ends meet.

“Getting a pay raise … yet doubling every month what I have to pay for my son to be on insurance and then doubling my co-pays -- how am I supposed to pay for it?” Nelson asked.

She along with many other teachers showed up at the school board meeting to voice their opinions.

“For my son, what I pay every two weeks -- now it’s going up $100 per two weeks,” Nelson explained. “So now where am I going to come up with $200 every month just to pay for his premiums?”

The district has its Center for Employee Health, which opened in 2016. It provides care at no cost to the employee or employee’s family, but teachers like Nelson say the center does not suit all of their needs.

The school district sent Spectrum News 13 this statement:

“While the district has absorbed all cost increases for the health fund over the past four years, we are now at a point where we must make difficult decisions between continuing to subsidize employee’s spouses and family coverage or pass those costs on to those specific families and make our limited funding available to all employees.”

During the meeting, a couple of school board members said they were willing to go back and try to find some additional savings to lessen the impact on teachers. Nelson said she’s hoping for just that.

“We’re not trying to be unrealistic here, we’re just trying to say, ‘hey can you work with us?’ That’s all we want. We want them to hear us,” she said.

This contract is part of a bargaining proposal so it is up to the Osceola County Education Association to accept for ratification and have its members vote or turn it down.

OCEA and the school board will discuss this coming Thursday, April 5.