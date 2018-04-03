Melbourne Police crack down on distracted drivers amid traffic crashes

Melbourne Police say they are dealing with an 'epidemic' level of traffic crashes so far this year. This on the heels of a deadly accident involving a pedestrian and a bicyclist nearly being killed this weekend.

Melbourne Police seeing high level of traffic crashes in 2018

MPD has already worked more than 800 crashes this year

Police trying to curb distracted driving w/ 'Operation Attention Getter'

"You see a bunch of distracted drivers," said George Dennis. "And you say, I'm glad I'm on the sidewalk."

Dennis' daily walk down Pineapple Avenue can be perilous at times. The narrow tree-lined street follows the Indian River coastline.

He said he sees drivers going well above the 30 mph speed limit, and many of them are doing other things than driving.

"People don't even pay attention, they almost hit you right there," Dennis said.

On Saturday, a bicyclist was struck by a car in this area. On Friday night, a woman walking down Eau Gallie Boulevard was struck crossing the street. She died from her injuries.

"People are just too casual about how important it is to be safe on the road," said Lt. Cheryl Trainer of the Melbourne Police Department.

Melbourne Police have worked more than 800 traffic crashes as of April 1. That's up 7 percent from 2017.

But what tells the tale, said Lt. Trainer, is that more than 200 of them are rear end collisions.

"And another hundred or so are sideswipes, so it is a very disproportionate number of very preventable crashes," she said.

In other words, distracted drivers on their cell phones, eating or dealing with children in the backseat.

Tuesday police began a three day crackdown on bad driving. Officers targeted the city's busiest corridor US-1 and Eau Gallie Boulevard and wrote speeding tickets on Pineapple Avenue.

"The importance of citizens paying attention, so everyone should know, we will be out there doing increased enforcement," Lt. Trainer said.

On Tuesday, police issued more than 30 citations as part of "Operation Attention Getter."

Officers recommend drivers use the 'four second rule' when following other cars.