Investigation continues into Titusville crash that cost 4 lives

An investigation into a deadly crash that claimed the lives of four people, that investigators are calling "an extremely tragic accident," continues.

It happened on Columbia Boulevard near Sisson Road in Titusville at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Titusville Police Department say the vehicle the people were inside was a rental four-door Mitsubishi sedan car.

"Our investigators have a lot of facts to uncover. It appears to be an extremely tragic accident," said Titusville Police Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson.

All four seemingly tourists were from the United Kingdom and the driver attempted to make a U-turn on Colombia Boulevard and drove into the path of an oncoming Ford F-250 pickup truck, according to police.

The car was struck in between its front and back doors and the Jaws of Life had to be used to remove the bodies of the four people killed in a crash, police described.

It appears all four people inside the rented white Mitsubishi died instantly.

"All of our first responders, their first priority when they arrive at these scenes, is to sustain life. And this was a really tough scene for them because they weren’t able to save four people," described Hutchinson.

There were two adult men and two adult women inside the car.

As for the pickup driver, he was taken to an area hospital as a precaution to check for injuries.

At this point, witnesses tell police he had the right of way.

However, an investigation into any wrongdoing and level of speed are underway.