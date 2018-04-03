Universal: 'Stranger Things' house announced for Halloween Horror Nights

Get ready, the Upside Down is coming to Orlando.

"Stranger Things" announced for HHN 28

Scenes will include the Upside Down, Byers home

HHN 28: Sept. 14-Nov. 3

A house based on Netflix's "Stranger Things" will be featured in the 2018 edition of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando announced Tuesday.

Fans will encounter iconic scenes from the series, including the parallel universe known as the Upside Down, the Byers' living room (with flashing Christmas lights) and Hawkins National Laboratory.

And yes, there will be a Demogorgan.

Universal worked closely with Netflix and show creators Matt Duffer, Shawn Duffer and Shawn Levy to bring the eerie world to life.

"Stranger Things" will also be featured as a house in Halloween Horror Nights events at Univesal Hollywood and Universal Studios Singapore.

The series, set in the fictional Hawkins, Indiana, has been picked up for a third season.

During Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Studios Florida is filled with intricate haunted houses, zombies and monsters intent on scaring guests in good fun.

Universal recently teased "nine all-new haunted houses and five sinister scare zones." The other houses have not yet been revealed.

Past themed "scare zones" included houses based on horror movies and TV shows "The Walking Dead," "The Exorcist," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," and "Saw."

Universal is currently offering a special "buy one night, get one free" offer for this year's event. Tickets are $77.99 adults plus tax and must be bought online by June 6.

Halloween Horror Nights 2018 runs at Universal Orlando on select nights between Sept. 14 and Nov. 3.

Watch the announcement video below:

