Police: Woman set visiting ex on fire during Easter get-together

A Florida woman who had just broken up with her longtime boyfriend set him on fire during an Easter dinner, police say.

Shivon Perez of Altamonte Springs charged with 1st-degree murder

Ex-boyfriend had come over for Easter get-together, police say

Investigators: She used accelerant, torch to set him on fire



Shivon Perez was taken into custody Monday afternoon and faces charges of first degree premeditated murder and arson.

In an Altamonte Springs Police arrest report, investigators said Perez and her longtime boyfriend had just broken up, but he'd returned to Perez's apartment on the 300 block of Lakepointe Drive for Easter dinner and to help her fix a bathroom sink.

As he was lying on the floor, getting items out from under the sink, Perez sprayed him with what he described as charcoal fluid, he told investigators. He said she had a "torch with a long nozzle" and said to him, "You are going to pay."

He said the upper half of his body caught fire. As he tried to put it out, he said Perez tried to lock the front door. He was able to get out but saw Perez continuing to use the liquid and torch on the carpeted floor, he told police.

The man, whose name was not released, incurred severe burns on his chest, neck, face, right arm and hand and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The report said evidence in the charred apartment corroborated the ex-boyfriend's account.



Perez rescued her dog before firefighters arrived. She was taken to Florida Hospital Altamonte and then to ORMC for treatment of smoke inhalation.

From ORMC, Perez was taken to the Orange County Jail, where she was being held without bond.