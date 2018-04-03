FAVE 5: The 2018 Florida Film Festival

Ten straight days of cinematic binge-watching kicks off Friday in Maitland.

The Florida Film Festival features more than 180 films, including 20 world premieres.

And you can even watch a movie with an Oscar-winner.

Here is a list of our 'Fave 5" things about the 2018 festival, April 6 to April 15:

1. Ellen Burstyn

Ellen Burstyn is not only an Academy Award-winner, but she also has a Tony and 5 other Oscar nominations. She is joining the festival Friday, April 13 during a screening of "Requiem for a Dream." Tickets for an Evening with Ellen Burstyn are $50.

Friday, April 13

7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Enzian Theater

2. Pam Grier

Happening Sunday, April 8, is 'An Evening with Pam Grier featuring "Jackie Brown."' General admission tickets are $50.

You'll notice more female representation at this year's festival.



"In light of the 'Me Too' and 'Time's Up' movements, 45 percent of our programming is actually by women filmmakers this year," said festival spokeswoman Valerie Cisneros.

Sunday, April 8

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Location: Enzian Theater

3. Locally Fresh! Scrumptious Cinema

Another one of our faves is also happening Sunday, April 8, and it has to do with food. For $12, you can watch documentaries while enjoying samples from cooking demonstrations. When the movies are done and you step outside, the lawn outside of the Enzian turns into a farmers market.

Sunday, April 8

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Enzian Theater

4. Oscar-Accredited

The grand jury winners in all three shorts categories are automatically put in the nomination pool for the Oscars next year.

"There are over 5,000 film festivals in the world, and there are only about two-dozen that are Oscar-accredited," Cisneros told us.



So yes, this is a juried festival, and you too have the option to cast your vote throughout the 10-day fest.



5. Festival Block Party

If you're a pass holder or you have a festival ticket, you'll get free apps and drinks from nearby restaurants during an afternoon block party.



Saturday, April 7

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Winter Park Village (near fountain)

Meanwhile, if you're able to splurge, you can mingle with "Glee" star, Blake Jenner, during the 'Opening Night Film and Party' this Friday, April 6 starting at 6 p.m. Tickets for attending the party only are $125. The film & party costs $140.