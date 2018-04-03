Deputies: Man stabbed at Deltona Burger King dies

Last Updated: Tuesday, April 03, 2018, 6:08 AM EDT
A man was stabbed at a Burger King early Tuesday morning and died at a local hospital, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
At around 2:31 a.m., the man, who has not been identified, was at the Burger King at 2790 Elkcam Blvd. in Deltona when he was stabbed, according to Andrew Grant of the Sheriff's Office in an email.
The man was taken to Halifax Health Hospital in Deltona, but died at around 3:25 a.m., according to Grant in the news release.
Because the investigation is ongoing, the name of the person of interest is not being released, stated Grant.
