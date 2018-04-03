Weather forecast: Sunny Tuesday may see showers later on

It's going to be warmer than usual for Central Florida, but Tuesday may see spotty showers later in the day.



It will be another unseasonably warm day across Central Florida with highs pushing back into the mid- to upper 80s across most inland locations.

Like yesterday, the sun will blend with clouds but the daytime heating may lead to spotty showers late in the day.

Scattered clouds will linger overnight as the next cold front approaches. This feature will arrive on Wednesday with more clouds and a chance for scattered showers, but coverage again will be widely scattered.

Since the front will be weakening, the limited moisture will keep rain chances at 30 percent. A slight drop in temperatures will occur behind the front on Thursday with highs back to near 80. No drastic changes will follow for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Highs will continue to run above average without much meaningful rain to help with the fire danger or pollen levels.

Decent boating weather is anticipated today with light south to southeast winds around 5 to 15 knots. Seas offshore will stay in the range of 2 to 3 feet.

In the surf zone, waves will be considered poor to fair with a small east-southeast swell.

Swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard because of a moderate risk of rip currents.



