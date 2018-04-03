Active shooter report at YouTube headquarters, police investigating

Police are investigating a report of an active shooter at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Police tweeted confirmation of an active shooter, but did not confirm if there is still an active shooter, or if anyone is hurt.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

The campus is at 901 Cherry Avenue in San Bruno. Police are urging residents to stay away from the area.

