Active shooter report at YouTube headquarters, police investigating

Last Updated: Tuesday, April 03, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- 

Police are investigating a report of an active shooter at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Police tweeted confirmation of an active shooter, but did not confirm if there is still an active shooter, or if anyone is hurt.

The campus is at 901 Cherry Avenue in San Bruno. Police are urging residents to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.
