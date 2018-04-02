Reports: Winnie Mandela, anti-apartheid activist, dies

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid activist and former wife of the late President Nelson Mandela, has died at age 81, CNN is reporting.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died, South African state TV reports

For decades, she was married to Nelson Mandela

She is regarded as 'Mother of the Nation' of South Africa



A family member confirmed Mandela's death to CNN. South African broadcaster SABC also was reporting her death Monday.

She was known as the "Mother of the Nation" as a leader of a movement against the white minority regime in South Africa.

She was married to Nelson Mandela — who died in 2013 — for almost 40 years and during his 27 years of imprisonment near Cape Town. She herself was imprisoned for a time because of her battle against apartheid in the country.

In 1991, she was convicted of kidnapping and assault and was fined. She also was convicted of fraud during South Africa's first all-race elections.

Despite the convictions, she was still widely hailed as a hero and champion for her leadership in the fight against all-white rule in South Africa.

