Wife of Rep. Darren Soto arrested, charged with disorderly intoxication

The wife of Rep. Darren Soto was arrested on disorderly intoxication charges Sunday night.

According to authorities, Amanda Soto was taken into custody after some type of argument with family members.

Amanda Soto, 33, bonded out of Orange County Jail Early Monday. The charge is a second degree misdemeanor.

Democrat Rep. Darren Soto represents Florida's 9th district, which covers parts of Orlando, Kissimmee, St. Cloud and parts of Polk County.

Rep. Soto released the following statement on wife Amanda Soto’s arrest:

"My wife, Amanda, has for years suffered from depression and been under medical care. In accordance with her treatment plan and under her doctor’s supervision, she recently stopped using her medications.

"Yesterday, she drank too much and reached an argumentative state with a family member, which led to arrest. She deeply regrets her actions and takes full responsibility for them. Amanda and her physician will be reviewing her mental health treatment, immediately."