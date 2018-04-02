Traffic Inbox: Intersection in tourist area called 'death trap'

This week, we visited a Kissimmee resident who claims that one of the intersections near her home is a “death trap.”

Kissimmee intersection considered a 'death trap'

Poinciana Blvd and Siesta Lago Drive is in high tourism area

A traffic signal is in the county's budget for this year

Colleen Dobslaw says the traffic at the intersection of Poinciana Boulevard and Siesta Lago Drive can be so bad that she may consider leaving the area if nothing is done.

“That particular corner just makes my life miserable,” Dobslaw said.

That corner happens to reside in a high tourism traffic area that lies in between US-192 and Oren Brown Road, with essentially no traffic control between those two roads.

When we went out there it certainly didn’t take long to find a wreck close by.

“Tourism is very important in this state, and it’s not going to help when they start getting killed,” she said.

Dobslaw says high speeds mixed with high traffic can mean a nightmare getting to and from Siesta Lago Drive.

“I literally go two to three miles out of my way to go all the way around because after fifteen to twenty minutes I’m not exaggerating there are times when it’s just impossible,” Dobslaw said.

She thinks only one solution will do.

“You’re talking to me because I’ve begged you to do anything you can to get a stop light there,” she said.

Good news appears to be on the horizon. A traffic signal for the intersection is on the County’s Capital Improvement Budget for this year and will cost $210,000, but Andrew Sullivan from Osceola County told me they are awaiting state or grant funding to move forward.

