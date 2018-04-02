Police search for suspect in Winter Garden crime spree

Police are looking for a man who went on a crime spree in Winter Garden and Orlando on Sunday night.

Police seek suspect in Winter Garden, Orlando crime spree

Man accused of carjacking, armed robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline

He is accused of committing a shooting, carjacking and armed robbery.

Winter Garden Police said the suspect attempted to rob a man at a SunTrust ATM on Colonial Drive.

A man was at the ATM at about 6:30 p.m., when the suspect approached him and pointed a gun at his head, according to authorities.

The suspect then shot the man twice. The man went to a nearby Wawa to get help. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect went to a 7-Eleven where he tried unsuccessfully to steal a van. The suspect then went to a Walgreens across the street and carjacked a woman. He stole the woman’s white Mitsubishi Outlander.

The vehicle was later found torched Sunday night on Willie Mays Parkway.

The suspect drove the vehicle to Orlando and tried to use the woman’s credit card at a 7-Eleven on Colonial Drive and Mills Avenue, police said.

Around the same time, a nearby CVS was robbed. Police believe it was the same suspect from the previous incidents.

Winter Garden police and Orlando police are working together on the investigation.

