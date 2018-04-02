Orlando aims to make busy road safer for walkers, cyclists

The city of Orlando is looking at making a road east of downtown more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly.

Curry Ford Road to become more pedestrian, bicycle friendly

Critics say they have traffic concerns with project

Along Curry Ford Road from South Crystal Lake Drive to Bumby Avenue, contractors this week are putting in new additions.

One of those is a pedestrian crossing that has a temporary island refuge for people to get across the street. Workers are also creating a dedicated bicycle lane on each side.

"When you provided the amenities, comfort transitions to safety, if people feel (safer), they are apt to bike or walk,” Deputy Director of Transportation F.J. Flynn said.

Tim O'Mara lives in the area and thinks the additions are a good idea for the pedestrian walk and bike lane.

"The people run across the street anyway. It has to be addressed. I think the project is a good idea," O’Mara said.

In the last five years, there have been six bicycle crashes and two pedestrian crashes.

But there also are some opponents to the project.

Heather Richardson lives in the area and has some traffic concerns with Curry Ford Road going from four lanes to two to accommodate the bicycle lanes.

"With emergency vehicles coming through every day, that's going to be a problem with the added traffic. With the added traffic, people use Curry Ford and a cut through to Orange Avenue," Richardson said.

Flynn said this is a temporary project. Everything is expected to be done by the end of the week, and they will see how this project works for a month.