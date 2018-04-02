Watch: Ailing manatee rescued at Sanford marina likely struck by boat

What began as a father taking his daughter to a marina to feed the ducks Sunday turned into a mid-day manatee rescue in Seminole County.

“I was amazed, I wanted to get in and help," Roger Trizzino said Monday.

Trizzino said he and his 13-year-old daughter, Madison, spotted a manatee in distress in Sanford's marina. The man began frantically making calls to everyone he could think of, from local police to the fire department.

“Nobody was making phone calls. That kind of got my goat. It’s like God, you can’t let it go like that. You have to do something," he said. “I’ve seen manatees quite often, but I’ve never seen one stay up above water. It was like she had gas, a balloon in her.”

By Sunday afternoon, a volunteer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stopped by the marina, taking pictures and video.

The volunteer returned Monday — and the manatee still hadn't moved.

“It had a condition, looks like a pneumothorax, where they list to one side," explained Bill Greer, a marine mammal biologist with the FWC.

Greer said a boat likely hit the manatee, puncturing its lung.

MANATEE ON THE MEND: @MyFWC and @SeaWorld officials pulled a sick manatee from the water near #Sanford marina today after a good Samaritan and his daughter spotted it listing and called authorities. Its prognosis: https://t.co/Ax2k0FW5WS via @juliegargotta pic.twitter.com/Sl16Glpwor — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) April 2, 2018

Soon, FWC and SeaWorld workers took to the water that flows into Lake Monroe and encircled the manatee with a net. Then, they used a specialized boat with a front motor to load the mammal and cart it off to SeaWorld Orlando's Manatee Rehabilitation Center.

Chances are good it will recover, officials said.

“I think it’s a pretty good chance for this one, but it's hard to say until the vet really gets their hands on it," Greer said. “It wasn’t skinny; the respirations were good. Overall, it looked fairly healthy, given what it’s going through.”

As for Trizzino, he has never seen a rescue before — and won't soon forget it.

“If you'd seen it, you would’ve been amazed. Amazed," he emphasized.

From speaking with others at the marina, Greer said wildlife officials learned that the manatee had been in the same spot since last Wednesday. He said they didn't find out about it until yesterday, or they would have tended to the injured animal sooner.

If you see something you’re unsure of as it relates to manatees, FWC said to take a few photos and videos and give them a call on their 24/7 wildlife alert hotline: 1-888-404-3922.