Last Updated: Monday, April 02, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
For the first time a 16th-seeded team beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament — and that apparently means lunch is on Little Caesars.
- Little Caesars giving away free pizza for lunch today
- Chain offered pizza if No. 16 seed beat No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
- Free $5 lunch boxes only available between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
When March Madness started, the franchise announced it would give away pizza if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled it off March 16, defeating the University of Virginia 74-54.
Now, Little Caesars is sticking by its promise.
The chain is giving away free, $5 lunch boxes today (April 2) between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
There are some details you'll want to know about, though: The deal ends promptly at 1 p.m., so if you're still in line and haven't ordered when 1 p.m. hits, you'll have to pay. Plus, there's one free lunch box per order, so it will be best to order individually.
Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.— Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018
Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt
