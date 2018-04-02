Little Caesars giving away free pizza for lunch

For the first time a 16th-seeded team beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament — and that apparently means lunch is on Little Caesars.

When March Madness started, the franchise announced it would give away pizza if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled it off March 16, defeating the University of Virginia 74-54.

Now, Little Caesars is sticking by its promise.

The chain is giving away free, $5 lunch boxes today (April 2) between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There are some details you'll want to know about, though: The deal ends promptly at 1 p.m., so if you're still in line and haven't ordered when 1 p.m. hits, you'll have to pay. Plus, there's one free lunch box per order, so it will be best to order individually.