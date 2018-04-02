Fire sweeps through former gambling hall business in DeLand

Last Updated: Monday, April 02, 2018, 7:49 AM EDT
Crews responded to a fire at a vacant building in DeLand Monday morning.
- Fire sweeps through vacant business in DeLand
- Firefighters from Volusia County and DeLand responded
- No injuries, fire under investigation
According to officials, firefighters from Volusia County and DeLand responded to the empty building on Woodland Boulevard near Melody Lane just after 4 a.m.
Firefighters said the flames started in a crawl space underneath the building's floors. Officials said the business was formerly a type of Internet gambling hall.
Crews were able to bring the flames under control quickly. However, the area remained smoky.
There were no injuries reported.
Officials are investigating the fire.
