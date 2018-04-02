Fire sweeps through former gambling hall business in DeLand

Crews responded to a fire at a vacant building in DeLand Monday morning.

Fire sweeps through vacant business in DeLand

Firefighters from Volusia County and DeLand responded

No injuries, fire under investigation

According to officials, firefighters from Volusia County and DeLand responded to the empty building on Woodland Boulevard near Melody Lane just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters said the flames started in a crawl space underneath the building's floors. Officials said the business was formerly a type of Internet gambling hall.

Crews were able to bring the flames under control quickly. However, the area remained smoky.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials are investigating the fire.