Driver sought in fatal Deland hit-and-run

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who hit and killed a woman along a Volusia County road.

According to troopers, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on State Road 44 near Padrick Avenue in DeLand.

Officials said the crash happened along a stretch of roadway that area residents have said is dangerous.

According to FHP an adult woman, who hasn’t been identified, was walking towards the intersection of State Road 44, also called New York Avenue - and Padrick Avenue when she was hit.

At this time, investigators don’t have a description of the vehicle or the driver and are asking for the public’s help in this case.

The laws regarding hit-and-runs were changed in 2014 to create stiffer penalties for drivers who leave the scene of a fatal crash.

Because this driver took off, when they are caught they will face a mandatory minimum of 4 years in jail if convicted.

Anyone with information in this crash is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline – 1-800-423-TIPS.