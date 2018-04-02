Disney World to add ‘digital key’ for hotel guests

Walt Disney World will soon add a “digital key” feature that would allow resort guests to unlock their rooms via a mobile device.

Disney World to add 'digital key' feature

Hotel guests will be able to enter room via mobile device

Will first be available at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

The new feature will be added to the My Disney Experience app, according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

To use the digital key, guests can opt in and activate the feature on their check-in day. To enter their room, guests can tap the “unlock door” button in the app and hold their phone against the door lock.

The digital key can also be used to unlock other areas.

“Guests can also use their digital key to unlock the hotel entrance gate and common area doors requiring a key, which may include pools, fitness centers, elevators and club-level lounges,” the blog post stated.

In order to use the new feature, guests must have a Bluetooth-enable mobile device with the latest version of the My Disney Experience app.

Guests will still be able to use their MagicBand to enter their room during their stay.

The digital key feature will first be available at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. No word on when or if it would be available to guests staying at other Disney World hotels.

