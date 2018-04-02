Disney bus driver accused of trying to meet with teen for sex

A Disney bus driver is accused of trying to meet up with a teenage girl for sex.

Disney bus driver accused of trying to meet w/ teen for sex

Undercover detectives has been chatting online with suspect

Orman on unpaid leave, says Disney

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Kevin Van Orman, of South Daytona, was charged after showing up to what he allegedly thought was a 15-year-old girl's home for sex.

Undercover detectives, who Orman had reportedly been chatting online with, were there waiting for him. They later arrested him.

Orman is charged with lewd battery and luring a minor to engage in unlawful sexual contact.

Spectrum News reached out to Disney for comment, who told us Orman is now on unpaid leave "pending outcome of charges."