Weather forecast: A warm start to the work week

It will be a warm start to the work week with highs pushing back into the mid- to upper 80s across interior sections of Central Florida. Sun will blend with clouds with high pressure parked overhead.

Decent boating weather is anticipated today with light south to southeast winds around 5 to 10 knots.

With high pressure overhead, seas will stay in the range of 2 to 3 feet. In the surf zone, waves will be considered poor to fair with a small east-northeast swell. The rip current threat remains.

There may be enough moisture combined with the afternoon seabreeze to produce a stray shower or two, but coverage will be limited.

Any minor showers will fade overnight as lows fall to the mid-60s in most locations. Tuesday will offer similar conditions, with highs back in the mid- to upper 80s again.

The next cold front will arrive on Wednesday with more clouds and a chance for scattered showers, but coverage again will be widely scattered.

A slight drop in temperatures will occur behind the front, with highs back to near 80 on Thursday.

No drastic changes will follow for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Highs will continue to run above average without much meaningful rain to help with the fire danger or pollen levels.

