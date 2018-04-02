Deputies: 'Bam Bam' sexually assaulted girl in cemetery

A man has been arrested on lewd and lascivious battery charges after Seminole County investigators say he sexually assaulted a teen girl late last year.

Man accused of sexually assaulting girl in cemetery

Wendell Benjamin de la Rosa charged with lewd and lascivious battery

Deputies: Girl was 15 when assault happened in November 2017



Wendell Benjamin de la Rosa was taken into custody Friday afternoon at a Staples in Casselberry, according to a Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Deputies said in the report that de la Rosa and the girl had been communicating through Snapchat in late 2017 when she agreed to meet "Bam Bam" on Nov. 1 at her home.

They went for a walk to a nearby cemetery in Winter Park, where she said he sexually assaulted her, the report said. A sexual assault kit was performed the next day and sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for processing.

Just before noon this past Wednesday, deputies interviewed de la Rosa over the phone. He denied having sex with her at the cemetery but admitted they had intercourse later at his mother's home, deputies said.

In November 2017, the girl was 15 years old and de la Rosa 18, the report said.

He faces charges of lewd and lascivious batter with a victim aged 12-16. Bond was set at $15,000.