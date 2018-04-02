As Trump declares ‘DACA is dead,’ Central Florida Dreamers react

In a series of tweets Monday morning, President Donald Trump said DACA is dead.

He tweeted: “DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!”

President Trump tweeted a second time saying: "...Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!”

A local Dreamer reacted to the President’s twitter thread, upset at his words.

"It's disappointing, it's disappointing. It's inhumane to talk about people like there are less than human,” said Marco Quiroga, in an interview with Spectrum News 13.

Quiroga was brought to the United States when he was 2 years old from Lima, Perú. After experiencing homelessness as an undocumented youth, he decided his story needed to be heard.

It's why he's traveled to New York and Washington D.C., fighting for the 800,000 Dreamers whose future is the hands of the government.

"I don't consider DACA to be dead, because it was something that was won by the community … As long as the community stands up, rallying voices say that these individuals matter and that these individuals deserve to pursue the fullness of their dreams, then DACA will never be dead,” Quiroga said.

When President Trump initially ended DACA, he gave Congress a six-month period to save it. That deadline is way past due and no decision was made.