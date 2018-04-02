4 killed in crash between pickup truck, car in Titusville

Four people are dead in a crash that involved a four-door pickup truck and a car in Titusville.
The crash happened on Sisson Road and Columbia Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.
Titusville police believe the four people killed were tourists from the United Kingdom. They were in a rental car. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital.
Titusville Fire Dept. says no roads are blocked right now and cars are off to the side, but that could change.
We are working to get more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.
