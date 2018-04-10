Substitute teacher facing solicitation of a minor charges

A substitute teacher for Volusia County Schools was charged Monday with soliciting sex from a detective posing as a 13-year-old girl, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Substitute teacher arrested on solicitation charges

Detective posed as 13-year-old girl online

Bruce Krupa, 24, began talking with girl and agreed to meet

Bruce Krupa, 24, of Orlando, was arrested after he agreed to meet the girl in Orlando.

According to the arrest affidavit, Krupa responded to an ad online posted by a detective posing as the child's mother.

The “girl” told Krupa she was only 13, but he continued to talk to her through emails and text messages.

Krupa asked the girl to meet so they could have "fun," according to the police report.

Investigators said, at one point, Krupa began exchanging sexual-explicit messages with the girl, saying he wanted touch her and be naked with her.

Krupa sent detectives several pictures of himself in his underwear. He also sent pictures of his face, investigators said.

Krupa then arranged to meet the 13-year-old in Orlando. When he arrived at the location, Krupa was arrested.

He faces charges of attempted lewd and lascivious conduct, solicitation of a minor via computer, obscene communication-traveling to meet after using computer to lure and unlawful use of two-way communication device.

According to authorities, Krupa is also a part-time employee at Disney World.