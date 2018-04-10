Registration for runDisney races temporarily delayed

RunDisney has delayed registration for a few upcoming Walt Disney World races.

Registration delayed for runDisney races

Affects Walt Disney World Marathon, Disney Princess Half Marathon

RunDisney says an update will be shared June 1

According to an update posted by runDisney on social media, registration for the 2018-2019 race weekends will be temporarily delayed.

The delay currently affects the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend scheduled for January and the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend scheduled for February. Both races weekends draw thousands of runners to the Central Florida every year.

The notice was also added to the race event pages on the official runDisney website.

“We are working to create a more streamlined race registration experience for runDisney participants,” runDisney said in a Twitter post. “All races are still scheduled for this season as planned.”

More information about the changes will be shared on June 1, according to runDisney.

Last year, runDisney announced it was canceling all races at Disneyland Resort starting in 2018. The cancellation was due to the ongoing construction of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a 14-acre “Star Wars”-themed land.

In the meantime, runners will still be able to register for the summer’s Virtual Running Shorts Series and the June 5K. Registration for those events opens April at noon ET.

The next race weekend set for Disney World is the Star Wars Dark Side Half Marathon. It will take place April 19-22.

