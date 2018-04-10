Weather forecast: Tuesday to see heavy rain, gusty winds

Grab your umbrella, rubber boots and maybe an ark because Central Florida is expected to see torrential rain, lightning and even small hail on Tuesday.



Central Florida picked up a decent round of rain in some neighborhoods the past few days, and more is on the way through Tuesday night.

Showers and storms could contain heavy rain, small hail and gusty wind, although widespread severe weather is not in the forecast. Highs for Tuesday vary from the low 70s north to low 80s south.



A stationary front responsible for rounds of showers and storms the past few days is about to slip across central Florida, bringing more needed rain to our gauges and relief from an expanding drought.

We could see a couple isolated strong storms develop with torrential rain, lightning, small hail and gusty wind from time to time, but we are not looking at widespread severe weather.

Clouds and rain keep temperatures in the lower 70s in Marion and Flagler County, with lower 80s south and east of Interstate 4.

Activity takes us into the overnight, as rain wraps up around sunrise Wednesday. We’ll gradually clear our sky Wednesday afternoon as cooler, drier air invades. Highs remain in the mid to upper 70s.



Central Florida should dry Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s, and the next best storm chance is Sunday.

If we are able to avoid Tuesday morning storms at the beach, surfers may want to grab a board and enjoy the waves. We have fair conditions this morning, with wave heights two to three feet.

As the northeast windswell eases, surfing will become pour this afternoon.

Sea surface temperatures are in the mid-60s along the Flagler and Volusia County coasts, lower 70s along Brevard's coast.



