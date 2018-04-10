Brevard officials brace for potential fish kill in Indian River Lagoon

Brevard County officials are bracing for a possible big fish kill in the Indian River Lagoon. And just Tuesday, there are signs it could be coming soon.

Brevard officials prep for fish kill in Indian River Lagoon

Algae blooms could lead to massive fish kill

Brevard leaders working to restore lagoon's health

"There was a huge feeding frenzy, a short time later the dolphins all left, and the fish started to float up to the surface gasping for air,” said Orson Tarver, whose peaceful, serene spot on the Banana River in Cocoa Beach turned sad Tuesday morning.

He and his wife woke up to several dolphins having quite the meal near their dock.

"They were eating all the fish that were stunned from of oxygen," Tarver said. "Finger mullet, sheeps-head, little baby flounders were coming up."

Algae blooms could possibly lead to another massive fish kill.

Right now much of the Indian River Lagoon in Brevard County is in a brown tide state.

Officials say the result of algae blooms fed by things like fertilizer. The blooms are soaking up vast amounts of oxygen in the water.

It's a mix of many sunny days, and a few cloudy ones, causing the blooms to deplete the oxygen levels.

"We had an overcast day yesterday," Tarver said.

Officials say this current situation is following the pattern of what happened in 2016, when a massive fish kill descended on the struggling waterway.

In the Sykes Creek area of Merritt Island Tuesday, we spotted dozens of dead fish, including catfish, which are some of the toughest fish in the water.

Brevard leaders are working to restore the lagoon's health with money generated through the recently passed half cent sales tax. So far, six projects are done and some 60 more are set to begin this year.

"We need to focus on this now," Tarver pleaded, worried about the lagoon's health and his own property values.

Brevard County Natural Resources had staff surveying affected areas Tuesday.

If you see a fish kill, call the FWC Fish Kill Hotline at 1-800-636-0511.