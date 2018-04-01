Universal Orlando offers ticket deal for Florida residents

Universal Orlando has a limited-time offer just for Florida residents.

Universal offering 4-day ticket deal for Florida residents

For limited-time, tickets cost less than $42 per day

Tickets must be used by June 28, no blockout dates

Floridians can purchase a 4-day ticket for less than $42 per day.

The ticket includes admission to Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure each day.

For about $10 more per day, Floridians can purchase a 4-day park-to-park ticket which allows access to both theme parks each day.

Admission to select CityWalk live entertainment venues for four days is also included.

The 4-day Florida resident ticket costs $164.99 for adults and $155.99 for children, ages 3-9. The 4-day park-to-park ticket costs $204.99 for adults and $195.99 for children.

For comparison, a one ticket can set you back as much as $124 for one park or $179 for two parks.

The limited-time offer is valid for purchase through April 30. Tickets must be used by June 28. There are no blockout dates and tickets can be used on nonconsecutive days, according to Universal.

Proof of Florida residency must be provided.

For more information about the offer and to purchase tickets, click here.

