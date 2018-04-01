Suspicious death investigated in Alammonte Springs

Seminole County authorities are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death.

  • Crime scene on Georgia Avenue in Weathersfield subdivision
  • Douglas Adams, 52, found at home

Deputies responded Saturday afternoon to a residence in the 500 block of Georgia Avenue in the Weathersfield subdivision of Altamonte Springs.

Douglas Adams, 52, was found deceased at the home.

He had last been seen Friday night between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Crime scene tape was placed at the home as deputies investigated the cause.

No further information was released.
