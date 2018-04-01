SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket on Monday

SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Monday.

Falcon 9 rocket launch set for Monday

Rocket will carry Dragon capsule to ISS

Launch time is 4:30 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

The launch is set for 4:30 p.m. from the pad at Launch Complex 40.

The rocket will be carrying a Dragon spacecraft filled with thousands of pounds of supplies, cargo and experiments as part of a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The Dragon spacecraft will spend about a month attached to the ISS. It will then return to Earth in May with the results of completed experiments.

According to the Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron, weather is currently at 80 percent “go” conditions for Monday.